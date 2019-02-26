© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Snowy Footprints Lead to Suspect in Criminal Damage Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM MST
A Golden Valley man has been arrested for criminal damage after authorities tracked his snowy footprints from the crime scene.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old George Thaveesakda Shean remained jailed Tuesday for aggravated assault on an officer, criminal damage and other charges.

Deputies responded Friday to a home of a woman who reported her ex-boyfriend had thrown a chair through a sliding glass door.

Thanks to snow from a storm hitting northern Arizona, deputies observed a fresh set of footprints. They followed them and found Shean inside a shed at another home.

Deputies say he resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the head.

He was eventually subdued.

The deputy was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion.

Authorities did not know if he had an attorney.

