Lake Havasu City Hires Auditors to Oversee Business Taxes

Officials in an Arizona city have hired an auditing firm to oversee local business taxes in a bid to collect more revenue.

Today's News-Herald reports the Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Albert Holler & Associates of Gilbert to ensure Havasu businesses are filing accurate and timely returns.

A city official predicts the move could find up to $130,000 in overlooked tax revenue without imposing additional burdens on business owners.

The city collected more than $12 million in total sales taxes in December 2018 compared to $10.7 million the previous year.

Under the terms of the contract, the auditing firm will receive $16,000 this year and an additional $60,000 in 2020.