© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Search Underway on Navajo Nation for Missing 3-Year-Old Girl

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2019 at 2:56 PM MST
NAVAJO1.jpg
americancanyoneers.org
/

Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching in extreme southeastern Utah for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The Navajo Police Department said its officers and personnel from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and Montezuma Creek Fire and Rescue began searching late Thursday for Andanndine Jones.

Statements issued by the Police Department and the Navajo Nation Council said the search continued into Thursday night and that over 100 volunteers joined the effort Friday.

Circumstances of the girl's disappearance weren't immediately clear but council spokesman Carl Slater Slater said reports from the scene indicated that searchers focused initial efforts along a runoff-swollen creek where dogs were observed barking toward the water.

Slater said the location was several miles from where the creek feeds into the San Juan River.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News floodsNavajo Nationsanjuan countymissing persons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content