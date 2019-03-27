© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Stringer Resigns Amid Ethics Probe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2019 at 5:24 PM MST
Arizona Rep. David Stringer has resigned amid an ethics probe of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration.

The Prescott Republican lawmaker stepped down Wednesday as he faced a deadline to hand over documents demanded by the House Ethics Committee.

Earlier in the day, he made an emergency request for a judge to block the Legislature from expelling him, then withdrew it as a hearing was scheduled to begin.

Stringer is the subject of ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes more than three decades ago. The charges were later expunged.

He's also being investigated over two viral videos of his comments that were widely denounced as racist.

Associated Press
