Embry Riddle Professor Killed in Helicopter Crash

A pilot killed in a helicopter crash on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation on the outskirts of Phoenix has been identified as a professor at a Prescott university.

Officials at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University say Rucie Moore was chair of the school's helicopter program.

They say Moore was a full-time faculty member at the Prescott campus for about a year and a former U.S. Army helicopter test pilot.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says only the pilot was believed aboard the helicopter that crashed Tuesday morning.

He says the Bell 206B was on a flight from Falcon Field in Mesa.

News video showed wreckage next to an apparent burned area in a farm field, along with possible small pieces of wreckage scattered on a dirt road some distance away.

Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.