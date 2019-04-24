© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wilhoit Man Accused of Fatally Shooting His Roommate, 2 Dogs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2019 at 4:20 AM MST
wOmO-25J_400x400.jpg

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a Wilhoit man has been arrested for allegedly killing his roommate.

They say 68-year-old Terry Ingle has been booked into the Prescott jail's holding facility on suspicion of first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson to an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Ingle's home around 3 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance.

Ingle allegedly shot his roommate and two dogs and set his wheelchair on fire.

Authorities say Ingle's roommate was in his 60s and found dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

They say Ingle stabbed himself before deputies arrived on the home and he was taken to a Prescott hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

news_donate_64.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottcrimeLocal NewsYavapai CountyYavapai County Sheriff's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content