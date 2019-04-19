Inmate Overdoses Prompt Transfers to Jails in Other Counties

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published April 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM MST
An Arizona sheriff's office says drug overdoses of five inmates prompted it to transfer 50 inmates to jails in other counties so a jail housing unit can be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated.

A Mohave county Sheriff's Office statement said that the 50 inmates were transferred Thursday night to facilities in Coconino and La Paz counties because of indications that the substance that caused the overdoses might remain in the housing unit where the overdoses occurred Tuesday night.

The statement said that officials suspect the substance was a type of extremely dangerous synthetic opioid.

According to the office, inmates in the affected unit were searched, showered and given fresh clothing.

The inmates who overdosed were given an anti-overdose drug and returned to the jail after being examined at a hospital.

