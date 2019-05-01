© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Valley Boy Arrested for Threats Against His School

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2019 at 4:58 AM MST
Police in Prescott Valley say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making threats against his elementary school.

The say the boy has been booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on suspicion of one count of making terrorism threats and two counts of threatening and intimidating.

Police say the student at Granville Elementary School reportedly stated Monday morning that he would bring a firearm to campus and fatally shoot people.

Officers responded to the location and arrested the boy after an investigation.

His name wasn't released.

Police and officials with the Prescott Valley Unified School District say they take all threats against students or school staff seriously.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal Newsprescott valleyschools
Associated Press
