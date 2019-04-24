Man Found Dead in Wilhoit Home Identified; Roommate Arrested

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say they have identified a man who was killed at a home in Wilhoit.

They say the victim is 59-year-old Dominic Babel and his roommate is jailed without bail in connection with the homicide case.

Sheriff's officials say 68-year-old Terry Ingle is being held on suspicion of first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson to an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

Deputies were dispatched to Ingle's home around 3 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance.

Ingle allegedly shot Babel and two dogs and set his wheelchair on fire.

According to authorities, Babel was found dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say Ingle stabbed himself before deputies arrived.

He was taken to a Prescott hospital for treatment before being booked into a Prescott jail.