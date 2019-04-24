© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Sheriff's Office Arrests 9 in Sex Exploitation Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2019 at 9:25 AM MST
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested nine men in an undercover sting operation targeting suspected use of the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

The department identified Tuesday suspects 33-year-old Durell Keith Shaw and 63-year-old Kevin Harry Moninger of Las Vegas; 72-year-old George Stephen Lizotte, 79-year-old Albert Anthony Olvera, and 56-year-old James David Earnest of Bullhead City, Arizona; 33-year-old Daniel Eugene Martin and 45-year-old Warren Mitchell Gillespie of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and 33-year-old Paul John Carlton and 39-year-old Justin Donald Harryman of Kingman, Arizona.

The operations were carried out with the support of the Lake Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City police departments, along with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Mohave County Attorney's Office.

