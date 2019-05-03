© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Valley Woman Arrested, Accused of Attempted Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2019 at 10:52 AM MST
ayla_hooper.jpg
Prescott Valley Police
/

Police in Prescott Valley say they've arrested a woman who is accused of attempted murder.

They say 30-year-old Ayla Hooper has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Thursday if Hooper has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Police officers and detectives responded to a home after receiving a report of an attempted homicide in progress around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They reported finding a woman in need of medical attention.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police didn't identify the injured woman or release any other information about Hooper.

They say the case remains under investigation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News policecrimeYavapai Countyprescott valley
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content