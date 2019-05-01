© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wilhoit Man Charged With Killing Roommate, Igniting Wheelchair Dies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2019 at 1:26 PM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

An Arizona man has died six days after being charged with killing his roommate and two dogs and setting fire to his wheelchair during an apparent suicide attempt.

News outlets reported Tuesday that 68-year-old Terry Ingle died Monday after being transported from the Yavapai County jail to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood late Sunday night.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Ingle was arrested in connection with the April 23 shooting death of 59-year-old Dominic Babel in Wilhoit.

Authorities say he shot Babel and the dogs after stabbing himself and setting the wheelchair fire.

Ingle faced charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

