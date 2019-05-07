Body of Pine Man Who Apparently Drowned Pulled From Lake

Authorities say a forest lake in eastern Arizona is closed as authorities investigate a reported drowning of a 68-year-old Pine man.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Officials say a man was seen struggling in the middle of Willow Springs Lake and witnesses were unable to rescue him Monday evening.

Gila County Sheriff's Office divers recovered the body of Danny Boyd before noon Tuesday.

The body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say Boyd was at the lake fishing with family members.

They were preparing to leave the area when Boyd wanted to make another trip out on the lake in a small fishing boat.

It's unclear how he ended up in the water.