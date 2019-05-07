© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of Pine Man Who Apparently Drowned Pulled From Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2019 at 2:03 PM MST
willow_springs_lake.jpg
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests on Facebook
/

Authorities say a forest lake in eastern Arizona is closed as authorities investigate a reported drowning of a 68-year-old Pine man.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Officials say a man was seen struggling in the middle of Willow Springs Lake and witnesses were unable to rescue him Monday evening.

Gila County Sheriff's Office divers recovered the body of Danny Boyd before noon Tuesday.

The body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities say Boyd was at the lake fishing with family members.

They were preparing to leave the area when Boyd wanted to make another trip out on the lake in a small fishing boat.

It's unclear how he ended up in the water.

