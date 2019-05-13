© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County Deputy Fatally Shoots Man Wielding Handgun

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2019 at 4:59 AM MST
index_1.jpg

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a gun-wielding man was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy during an encounter with deputies responding to a domestic violence report.

The Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the incident in which 43-year-old Paul Mcvicker was killed early Saturday on a road near Parks, a rural community about 17 miles west of Flagstaff.

According to a Sheriff's Office statement, one deputy shot Mcvicker after he got out of his parked car while holding a handgun, refused to drop it and continued to advance on the deputies.

The statement said deputies were responding to a report that Mcvicker allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-wife during an argument at their residence before driving off.

A multiagency team will investigate the shooting.

news_donate_40.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeCoconino CountyLocal NewsCoconino County Sheriff's Officedomestic violence
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content