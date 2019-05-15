Bill Giving Attorney General Initiative Veto in Trouble

A proposal that would allow the Arizona attorney general to rewrite ballot language for citizen initiatives is in serious trouble in the Senate after at least 4 majority Republicans said they would oppose it.

The four Republicans said Wednesday that they would not go along with the part of Sen. Vince Leach's bill granting the new powers. They said they prefer the current system, where the AG approves language written by the secretary of state but can't unilaterally change it.

With no Democratic support, majority Republicans can only lose one vote for the measure to pass the Senate with the required 16 votes.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich last year drew heat by changing language for a renewable energy initiative, but then Secretary of State Michele Reagan went along.