© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Bill Giving Attorney General Initiative Veto in Trouble

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2019 at 3:56 PM MST
vote_booth.jpg
PBS
/

A proposal that would allow the Arizona attorney general to rewrite ballot language for citizen initiatives is in serious trouble in the Senate after at least 4 majority Republicans said they would oppose it.

The four Republicans said Wednesday that they would not go along with the part of Sen. Vince Leach's bill granting the new powers. They said they prefer the current system, where the AG approves language written by the secretary of state but can't unilaterally change it.

With no Democratic support, majority Republicans can only lose one vote for the measure to pass the Senate with the required 16 votes.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich last year drew heat by changing language for a renewable energy initiative, but then Secretary of State Michele Reagan went along.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaArizona LegislatureSecretary of Stateattorney generalballot initiatives
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content