Attorney Disbarred Over Lawsuits Filed Under Disability Laws

A lawyer who filed numerous lawsuits against small businesses claiming violations of disability access laws has been disbarred.

The State Bar of Arizona said Peter Strojnik consented to being disbarred and didn't contest allegations that many of the lawsuits he filed were without merit and sought excessive legal fees. State Bar attorneys serve as prosecutors in attorney discipline cases.

The Attorney General's Office in 2016 accused a Strojnik-represented group of abusing the court system and suing businesses for monetary gain.

Strojnik filed over 1,860 lawsuits in state and federal courts and said private litigation is the only way to enforce the civil rights of minority groups such as the disabled community.

Arizona lawmakers reacted in 2017 by enacting a law giving new rights to people sued in such cases.