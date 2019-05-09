© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Prescott Pastor Convicted of Child Molestation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2019 at 1:46 PM MST
A former Arizona pastor has been convicted of molesting an 11-year-old boy more than two decades ago.

The Daily Courier reports a Yavapai County jury found former Prescott pastor Thomas Chantry guilty Wednesday of four counts of child molestation and two counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutor Susan Eazer told jurors that the former pastor of the Miller Valley Baptist Church had told the victim that God would punish him if the child reported the abuse.

Chantry's attorney Ryan Stevens in closing arguments questioned the accuracy of the court testimony and said that a thorough police investigation had not been conducted.

Chantry is scheduled to be sentenced in July. He also has been charged in a separate child abuse and molestation case.

