Sky Harbor Airport to Install Private Breastfeeding Stations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2019 at 3:59 AM MST
Mothers traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will soon have private places to breastfeed.

The Arizona Republic reports that the Phoenix City Council this week unanimously approved funding for up to six nursing stations inside Terminal 4, Sky Harbor's busiest terminal.

The city is earmarking up to $172,000 for the lactation "pods" made by the company Mamava.

Each portable station has a secure door and a seating area inside.

Airports must offer nursing stations past security under a federal law that was approved last October.

Mayor Kate Gallego asked the city to look into the issue when she was traveling two years ago.

Gallego, who had her son while she was a councilwoman, is the city's first elected official to give birth while in office.

