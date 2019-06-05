© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Technology News
Science and Technology News

Arizona Attorney General: Settlement Reached in Data Breach

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 5, 2019 at 2:25 PM MST
GAVEL1.jpg

The Arizona Attorney General's office says a settlement has been reached in the first health care data breach lawsuit involving numerous states.

The office said Tuesday the deal was reached with health care software provider Medical Informatics Engineering Inc. and NoMoreClipboard, LLC, which will pay the states $900,000 and improve data security. The case was filed in Indiana, home to Medical Informatics.

The lawsuit sprang from a May 2015 data breach. Hackers infiltrated a web application run by Medical Informatics and stole the health information of more than 3.9 million individuals, including 26,000 in Arizona. Information included names, Social Security numbers, lab results and diagnoses.

Also participating in the case were Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
