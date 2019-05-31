© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Federal Court Revives Lawsuit Over Lead Ammunition, Condors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2019 at 9:10 AM MST
bullets.jpg

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit challenging the use of lead ammunition in a northern Arizona forest.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Thursday allows environmental groups to argue for banning the ammunition in the Kaibab National Forest.

Lead poisoning is the leading cause of death for endangered California condors that feed on animal carcasses.

The environmental groups say the Kaibab forest is not doing enough to regulate spent ammunition. Arizona encourages hunters to use non-lead ammunition but it's not required.

The case now goes back to the U.S. District Court in Arizona where it was first filed in 2012.

The 9th Circuit said the lower court improperly determined that it lacked jurisdiction in dismissing the complaint.

A Kaibab forest spokesperson declined comment on the ruling.

KNAU and Arizona News Kaibab National ForestNinth Circuit Court of AppealsCalifornia CondorHuntinglegal
Associated Press
