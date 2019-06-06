Ducey OKs School Voucher Fix for Navajo Children

Legislation giving a handful of Navajo children from Arizona another year to use their vouchers for tuition at a private New Mexico school has been signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The House and Senate approved the legislation without opposition last month and Ducey signed it Thursday.

The bill sidesteps a law requiring vouchers to be used at Arizona schools. It was quickly crafted after the Department of Education discovered seven children were using vouchers out of state. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says it gives the families another year to figure out their next steps without expanding the voucher program.

Lawmakers acted after a school-choice advocacy group released a video. It showed parents blasting the Education Department for letters demanding they repay the money illegally spent out of state.