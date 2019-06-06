© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Reviews Spending After Proposing $167M Budget

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2019 at 2:33 PM MST
220px-Navajo_Nation_Council_Chambers_6809.jpg
William Nakai
/

Navajo Nation officials are looking for cost-cutting measures after proposing a budget that is $5 million short of the current one.

  The Gallup Independent reported this week that the tribe expects to have $167 million in revenue for the 2020 fiscal year that begins in October.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said in a joint statement that their administration is reviewing department operations to look for "duplicate services, stagnant federal dollars, excessive spending, and other cost-saving measures."

They said they also are looking for ways to reduce personnel expenses, and they have instructed division directors to limit travel to conferences, summits and meetings.

They said the revenue decline is projected from the closures of the Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta Mine.

