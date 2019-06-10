© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Expresses Remorse During Sentencing for Killing Landlord

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2019 at 1:08 PM MST
GAVEL1.jpg

A 23-year-old Flagstaff man expressed remorse before he was sentenced to 19 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction for killing his landlord during an altercation over late rent.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that James Womble turned toward family and friends of 63-year-old Peter Gillespie in the courtroom Wednesday to ask for forgiveness.

Womble said he "never wanted to hurt" Gillespie, who was stabbed with scissors eight times, with one wound puncturing his heart.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said there was "no justification for ending a quarrel with a killing."

