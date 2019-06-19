Prescribed Fire Projects Underway in Northern Arizona

You may have noticed some pockets of smoke in the air around northern Arizona.

Fire managers on the South Zone of the Kaibab National Forest say they will continue operations on multiple prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days. The burns could extend into next week as conditions remain favorable for beneficial prescribed fire treatments.

According to a release from the Kaibab National Forest, crews are currently working on the Sunflower Prescribed Fire project located about 8 miles southeast of Williams. The project is located between County Road 73 and Whitehorse Lake.

Officials say the Russell Prescribed Fire project located approximately 13 miles southeast of Tusayan will also be considered for burn treatments later this week.

Smoke may be highly visible at times from roadways and communities adjacent to these burns.