Meeting Called to Update Public on Woodbury Fire In Superstition Mountains

The Woodbury Fire in the Superstition mountains outside of Superior in southeastern Arizona has prompted officials to call for the evacuation of about 250 homes near Roosevelt Lake.

A temporary shelter has been set up at a school in Miami, Arizona but officials say only a few evacuees have decided to go there. A public meeting about the fire and rescue efforts will be held at the Miami High School Auditorium at six o’clock this evening.

The blaze has moved across more than 50, 500 acres as of last night/Thursday and fire managers say its about 42-percent contained. Fire officials say gusty winds and dry, hot conditions are presenting a challenge for fire crews working the blaze.

For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call Gila County Emergency Management from 8AM to 5PM at 928-402- 8888. Due to the large volume of calls coming in for information, a second line has been created for Woodbury Fire information. The additional phone number is: 480-288-6110.

Current closures: The Tonto National Forest has modified the closure of the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent forest to now include campgrounds along State Highway 188 east of Roosevelt dam. For more detailed information go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=53108

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188, however the businesses at Tortilla Flat are open. Highway 188 is now closed from the Highway 88/188 junction south to the Highway 88/288 Junction. Highway 288 is open. The Tonto National Monument is closed. ADOT is offering road and highway updates at AZ511.gov. The following areas are open to the public: Canyon Lake, Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, Lost Dutchman State Park, Oak Flat Campground, businesses in Tortilla Flat. Tonto National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place.