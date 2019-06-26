© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Victims Call for Phoenix Diocese to Reveal All Sex Abusers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2019 at 4:08 PM MST

Victims of sexual abuse and attorneys representing them want the Phoenix Diocese of the Roman Catholic church to disclose the names of all priests who have been accused of child sex crimes.

Wednesday's demand came at a news conference where Minnesota-based attorney and longtime clergy abuse victim advocate Jeff Anderson released the names of 109 local clerics he says have been accused of crimes against children.

The Phoenix Diocese has publicly released a list of 43 clergymen who have been "credibly accused" of abuse since the diocese was formed in December 1969. Priests accused before that are disclosed by the Tucson and Gallup, New Mexico dioceses.

Anderson says the Phoenix diocese owes victims complete transparency and should disclose every name.

The diocese says it shares survivors' "anguish and anger."

Parishes across northern Arizona are a part of the Phoenix Diocese.

