© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Four Corners Hospital Layoffs 5% of Staff Amid Cuts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2019 at 2:04 PM MST
san_juan_regional_medical_center__february_2019.jpg
Wiki Commons
/

A hospital in the Four Corners has announced it will lay off 5% of its staff to cut costs and increase bill collections.

 The Farmington Daily Times reports San Juan Regional Medical Center said Thursday the cuts will impact about 78 employees as part of a larger plan to trim spending.

San Juan Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Laura Werbner says she did not have information about how many of the jobs were full-time positions.

Hospital officials say its nurse-to-patient ratio for inpatient care will not be affected.

The 194-bed hospital is a nonprofit acute-care facility with a Level 3 trauma center and the only hospital in New Mexico's San Juan County. It operates a nonemergency clinic and offers a variety of health care services including behavioral health and a new specialty clinic in Durango, Colorado.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News healthcareNavajo Nationhospitalsfarmington
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content