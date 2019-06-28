© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Paulden Man Accused of 2nd-Degree Murder in Fatal Car Crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2019 at 2:10 PM MST
Chino Valley Police Department
/

A Paulden man has been arrested in connection with a head-on car crash three months ago that killed two Chino Valley High School seniors.

Chino Valley police say 44-year-old Scott Enyart Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday at his home.

He's been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree homicide, two counts of endangerment and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

It was unclear Thursday if Enyart has a lawyer yet.

Police say crime lab blood test results show Enyart had a narcotic painkiller and a sedative in his system at the time of the March 18 crash.

They say 17-year-old Sarah Buntin and 18-year-old Nicole Nanni were killed in the crash.

Both were Paulden residents, according to the Daily Courier.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
