Authorities Say California Man Missing at Grand Canyon May Have Drowned

Grand Canyon officials say a California man who was reported missing from a river trip at the national park is presumed to have drowned.

Park emergency services officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab hasn't been seen since June 28 and he is believed to have drowned in the Colorado River.

The missing-person investigation is ongoing. Schwab was reported missing after a day hike.

He was last seen on a beach downriver from National Canyon.

Anyone with information about Schwab is encouraged to contact the National Park Service.