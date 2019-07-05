© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Construction of Phoenix Area South Mountain Freeway Reaches Milestone

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2019 at 7:27 AM MST
south_mountain_freeway.jpeg
roadsbridges.com
/

Good news if you travel quite a bit through the Phoenix area.  Construction of a new 22-mile freeway around much of the southern perimeter of metro Phoenix has reached another milestone.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says workers recently installed the last of over 1,000 girders needed for construction of 40 bridges for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. The 91-foot girder was installed at an interchange being constructed at Desert Schools Parkway in Ahwatukee in southeast Phoenix.

The South Mountain Freeway will run below South Mountain in south Phoenix to connect Interstate 10 at the Loop 202 Santa Freeway in Chandler and I-10 at 59th Avenue in southwest Phoenix.

ADOT says the freeway is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2019, providing an alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ADOTSouth Mountain FreewayAhwatukee
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content