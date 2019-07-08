NAU Football Player Dead, Cause Undetermined

Malik Noshi, a senior on Northern Arizona University's football team, died Sunday according to a release from NAU Athletics.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call at noon Sunday for a male not breathing.

They identified the man as Noshi. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene ten minutes after their arrival.

An investigation into the death is underway.

NAU Athletics confirms Noshi died at his Flagstaff residence.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness," NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said in the statement. "Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

Noshi, an offensive lineman from Las Vegas, Nev., was entering his final season with NAU football. He started 23 games while at NAU, and was an honorable mention for the All Big Sky Conference team last season.





