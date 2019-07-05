© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Lawyers Seek Release Conditions Change in NAU Shooting Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2019 at 1:46 PM MST
Attorneys for a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a deadly shooting have requested that their client's court-ordered curfew and GPS monitoring be removed.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Thursday that attorneys for 22-year-old Steven Jones have motioned for his release conditions to be modified, citing his "absolute compliance" and the expense of monitoring.

Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the Flagstaff campus. He remains in the custody of his parents.

A jury in his first trial deadlocked on charges. The new trial is scheduled for January.

His attorney says the family has been paying $400 per month for monitoring, totaling $15,000.

Coconino County prosecutors have opposed the motion.

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

