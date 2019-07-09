Ducey: Arizona Department of Child Safety director resigning

The director of the Arizona Department of Child Safety is resigning Sept. 1 to join the non-profit Childhelp USA as chief operating officer.

There was no immediate word Tuesday on who will replace Greg McKay, who has led DCS since Gov. Doug Ducey took office in 2015.

Under McKay's leadership, Arizona has reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by 25 percent and cut the investigative caseloads of caseworkers by about 70 percent.

The number of DCS open reports dropped from a high of more than 33,000 in April 2015 to about 6,300 currently.

The number of inactive cases exceeding the 60-day closure deadline declined from a high of over 16,000 in January 2015 to 166 now.

Childhelp is a national nonprofit that helps abused, neglected and at-risk children.