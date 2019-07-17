© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Kelly Outraises McSally in Arizona Senate Race

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2019 at 2:03 PM MST
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
/

 Democrat Mark Kelly has again outraised Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race.

Figures released by the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday show Kelly raised $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Kelly, a retired astronaut, had just under $6 million in the bank on June 30 and no debt.

McSally reports raising about $3 million during the fundraising period. She had about $4.4 million in the bank and no debt at the end of the quarter.

In the first quarter, Kelly's fundraising more than doubled McSally's.

The 2020 race to finish John McCain's last term is likely to be one of the closest Senate contests in the country.

