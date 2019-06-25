© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump Tweets "Complete and Total Endorsement!" of McSally

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2019 at 2:29 PM MST
President Donald Trump is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that McSally has his "Complete and Total Endorsement!" He says the former fighter pilot has done an outstanding job in Washington and is fully supportive of his agenda.

He says "Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets."

McSally narrowly lost last year in the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake. Her strong support for Trump and his policies was seen as a factor in that loss after voters disaffected with the president turned out in large numbers.

She was later appointed to the vacant Senate seat formerly held by John McCain.

Associated Press
