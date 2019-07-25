UPDATE: Museum Fire Near Flagstaff 12% Contained

Firefighters continue to work to bolster containment lines around the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff.

The fire is 12% contained and has burned 1,887 acres or about three-square miles according to the latest reports on inciweb as of Wednesday evening.

There are 600 personnel working on the blaze. Fire officials also expect continued support from planes and helicopters dropping water and retardant on the fire. Forecasters warn of possible flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods with aging drainage systems below the fire. Thunderstorms skirted the fire earlier Wednesday and more rain showers are predicted Thursday — bringing the possibility of drenching the fire scarred-areas of the Coconino National Forest surrounding Flagstaff. Warmer, drier weather is expected by the weekend.

The area had not received any significant moisture in weeks and had no previous wildfires on record. That means the dense forest with lots of pine needles and grass will burn more intensely, creating a hard clay surface that quickly sheds water. A team that will analyze the soil and look at ways to stabilize it when team members are expected to arrive Thursday.

Residents ordered to evacuate at more than two dozen homes this week have been allowed to return. Arizona has declared an emergency, freeing up funding to battle the blaze.

The firefighting cost to date is $2.1 million, according to incident commander Rich Nieto.

