© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

UPDATE: Flagstaff's Museum Fire 82% Contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff/Associated Press
Published July 30, 2019 at 5:05 AM MST
tuesday_museum_fire.jpeg
news.nau.edu
/

The Museum Fire burning in the Dry Lake Hills area north of Flagstaff is now 82% contained.

That figure released Monday is up from 46% on Sunday. Fire officials said the blaze has scorched more than 3 square in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff since it started on July 21. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Type 1 Incident Management Team plans to transfer command of the fire back to the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday night and a local Type 3 team will continue to fight the blaze.

Officials said fire activity has been minimal with no perimeter growth the past two days. The Coconino National Forest has released a new Forest Order reducing the Museum Fire Public Safety closure area. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded Mt. Elden Estates, from “Set” (pre-evacuation) to “Ready.” This was the last neighborhood in “Set” because of the fire. All Flagstaff area neighborhoods are now in the “Ready” stage, which is the lowest stage of preparation.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the Coconino County Website, Facebook and Twitter, City of Flagstaff Facebook and Twitter and the U.S. Forest Service Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresCoconino National ForestCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019Museum FireDry Lake HillsMt. Elden EstatesType 1 Incident Management Team
Related Content