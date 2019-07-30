UPDATE: Flagstaff's Museum Fire 82% Contained

The Museum Fire burning in the Dry Lake Hills area north of Flagstaff is now 82% contained.

That figure released Monday is up from 46% on Sunday. Fire officials said the blaze has scorched more than 3 square in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff since it started on July 21. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Type 1 Incident Management Team plans to transfer command of the fire back to the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday night and a local Type 3 team will continue to fight the blaze.

Officials said fire activity has been minimal with no perimeter growth the past two days. The Coconino National Forest has released a new Forest Order reducing the Museum Fire Public Safety closure area. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded Mt. Elden Estates, from “Set” (pre-evacuation) to “Ready.” This was the last neighborhood in “Set” because of the fire. All Flagstaff area neighborhoods are now in the “Ready” stage, which is the lowest stage of preparation.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the Coconino County Website, Facebook and Twitter, City of Flagstaff Facebook and Twitter and the U.S. Forest Service Facebook and Twitter.