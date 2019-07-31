© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Asks for US Supreme Court Involvement in Opioid Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Anita Snow
Published July 31, 2019 at 3:23 PM MST
AP_18151707789316-1000x667.jpg
Tony Talbot/AP
/

Arizona's attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.

Wednesday's court filing marks the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in directly on the nation's opioid crisis.

A Sackler spokesman says the family denies the allegations in the claim.

The filing is the latest of maneuver from a state seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for a crisis that costs more American lives each year than vehicle crashes. It also comes months after Purdue said it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the filing is meant to ensure that Purdue has enough money to pay any future judgments.

 

