Groups Tries to Stop Trump's Border-Wall Efforts in Arizona

Environmental groups have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona.

The groups argue the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.

The injunction request filed Tuesday seeks to halt work on 68 miles of replacement barriers at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and San Pedro National Conservation Area before the start of construction on Aug. 21.

A phone call seeking comment from the Department of Homeland Security on the request weren't immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

The injunction request was made in Washington as part of a lawsuit challenging the waivers granted for the Arizona portion of Trump's border wall efforts.