KNAU and Arizona News

Kaibab National Forest Approves Plan to Expand Popular Camground at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2019 at 5:15 AM MST
A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger.

The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan. Debra Mollet oversees the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts. She says the campground built in the 1970s is crowded and has poor traffic flow.

Demand for more campsites has grown with the rise in visitors to the Grand Canyon. The campground will expand from 70 sites to 300 sites that will accommodate individual tents, recreational vehicles and small groups.

The work is expected to begin next spring and will be done in phases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise the fees at the campground by more than double in some cases.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parktusayanKaibab National Forestoutdoor recreationTen X CampgroundU.S. Forest ServiceWilliams and Tusayan Ranger Districts
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
