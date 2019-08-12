© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation and City of Albuquerque Sign Agreement to Combat Racism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2019 at 5:54 AM MST
navajo_signing.jpeg
Navajo Nation Council Facebook
/

The Navajo Nation and the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico have signed an agreement aimed at protecting Navajo tribal members from discrimination.

The Gallup Independent reports the memorandum of agreement was announced last week and officials say it will strengthen communication between the two entities. The agreement comes after two Navajo homeless men in 2014 were beaten to death in Albuquerque by three non-Native American teenagers.

The Navajo Human Rights Commission says the latest agreement will help in addressing issues of racism and hate crimes in nearby cities.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the agreement will strengthen efforts to tackle crime, discrimination and homelessness and make the city more inclusive.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nationnavajo councilAlbuquerque Mayor Tim Kellerhate crime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content