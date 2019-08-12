Navajo Nation and City of Albuquerque Sign Agreement to Combat Racism

The Navajo Nation and the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico have signed an agreement aimed at protecting Navajo tribal members from discrimination.

The Gallup Independent reports the memorandum of agreement was announced last week and officials say it will strengthen communication between the two entities. The agreement comes after two Navajo homeless men in 2014 were beaten to death in Albuquerque by three non-Native American teenagers.

The Navajo Human Rights Commission says the latest agreement will help in addressing issues of racism and hate crimes in nearby cities.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the agreement will strengthen efforts to tackle crime, discrimination and homelessness and make the city more inclusive.