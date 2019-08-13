Flagstaff's Museum Fire 100% Contained but Still Monitored

Officials declared the Museum Fire near Flagstaff 100% contained Monday.

The fire scorched more than 1,900 acres of Ponderosa Pine and brush in the Dry Lake Hills area between Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks. It was detected on July 21st and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

It created concerns in the nearby neighborhoods where some initial evacuations took place and where there are remaining alerts about the potential for flooding around the fire scar.

No homes or buildings were damaged in the fire and nobody was harmed. Officials say the fire scene is in “patrol” status.

One engine and about a half dozen firefighters have been assigned to monitor the situation around the fire scene.

Meanwhile, As warm temperatures and dry conditions continue across northern Arizona, the Boulin Fire on the Williams Ranger District is expected to continue spreading over the next few days.

Officials say it has scorched more than 30 acres. Fire managers say the fire is burning within a 4,200 acre defined area but the weather may determine the fire’s behavior and final size. There’s a lot of smoke in the skies around Williams, Spring Valley, Parks, Bellemont and Red Lake because of the Boulin fire.

Coconino National Forest officials continue to monitor a lightning-caused wildfire near Turkey Butte.

The Sabre Fire was reported on August 2 and it has moved across about 20 acres of Ponderosa Pine and mixed conifer.

As of Monday, there are about 36 firefighters working the blaze located near the burn scar from a previous wildfire.