As Weather Dries, Kaibab NF Officials Expect Fire Growth

Kaibab National Forest officials say warmer and drier weather will mean growth in the coming days on multiple lightning-caused wildfires.

The Castle Fire has covered nearly all of an almost 20,000 acre planning area.

Officials say smoke will likely be visible from the fire burning 11 miles south of Jacobs Lake in the coming days.

Farther to the south, the Ikes Fire is approaching 100 acres in size near the border between forest’s Tusayan Ranger District and Grand Canyon National Park.

Fire crews continue to work on establishing control lines to the north and south of a 8,000 acre planning area along existing roads.

Williams Ranger District officials expect growth and visible smoke on the 30-acre Boulin Fire in the days ahead, though they say the fire may not necessarily reach the entire 4,200 acre planning area.