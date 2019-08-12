© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

As Weather Dries, Kaibab NF Officials Expect Fire Growth

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 12, 2019 at 2:09 PM MST
ikes_pile_clearing.jpeg
Jason Engle via Inciweb
/

Kaibab National Forest officials say warmer and drier weather will mean growth in the coming days on multiple lightning-caused wildfires.

The Castle Fire has covered nearly all of an almost 20,000 acre planning area.

Officials say smoke will likely be visible from the fire burning 11 miles south of Jacobs Lake in the coming days.

Farther to the south, the Ikes Fire is approaching 100 acres in size near the border between forest’s Tusayan Ranger District and Grand Canyon National Park. 

Fire crews continue to work on establishing control lines to the north and south of a 8,000 acre planning area along existing roads.

Williams Ranger District officials expect growth and visible smoke on the 30-acre Boulin Fire in the days ahead, though they say the fire may not necessarily reach the entire 4,200 acre planning area.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkKaibab National ForestFire Season 2019
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content