KNAU and Arizona News

Expelled Lawmaker Back in Hospital, in Stable Condition

By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2019 at 2:13 PM MST
don-shooter-sexual-harassment-arizona-legislature-620x370.jpg
AP Photo/Bob Christie,File)
/

Former Arizona legislator Don Shooter is back in a Phoenix hospital after being released earlier in the week following emergency surgery.

His son, D.J. Shooter, said Friday that his father is suffering from abdominal infection but his condition is improving.

He says Shooter remains "in good spirits" but may need additional surgery.

Shooter left the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery for an intestinal blockage and spending time on life support. He had to be taken back early Thursday morning.

The Yuma Republican was expelled from the Legislature last year after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts. Other women came forward with similar complaints.

He is the first state lawmaker in the U.S. to be expelled for misconduct since the #MeToo movement began.

Tags

Don Shooter Arizona Legislature Yuma Sexual Harassment
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
