National Weather Service: Expect a Heat Wave by Mid-Week

Forecasters are posting notices about dangerous heat in parts of southern and western Arizona, southern Nevada, southeastern California starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and watches for desert areas that include the cities of Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and El Centro, California. Arizona’s Mohave County also is included.

Forecasters say high temperatures in metro Phoenix may reach 116 degrees while Las Vegas could hit 113 degrees creating a threat of heat-related illnesses.

Kingman and parts of Mohave County may reach 102 to 108 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. The Verde Valley and parts of the Navajo Nation will record highs from 95 to 104 degrees. The north-central mountains including Flagstaff and Williams will see highs around 88 to 90 degrees. The White Mountains will near 90 at some locations Tuesday through Thursday.

There's a slight chance of scattered showers mainly over the White Mountains Thursday.

More monsoon moisture is expected to move into parts of Arizona late in the week with a chance of scattered showers late Friday into Saturday.