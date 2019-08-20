© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Appeals Court Rejects AG's Tuition Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM MST
brnovich.jpg

An Arizona appeals court is declining to revive a lawsuit by Attorney General Mark Brnovich alleging tuition is too high at the state's three public universities.

The Arizona Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld a 2018 decision by the Maricopa County Superior Court. The ruling found Brnovich did not have standing to sue the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the three universities and approves tuition.

Brnovich says current tuition rates violate the Arizona constitution's guarantee of a college education that's "as nearly free as possible."

The Board of Regents Arizona's universities have had to struggle with declining state support.

