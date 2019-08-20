Arizona Attorney General: Some Jeep and RAM Vehicle Owners Eligible for Settlement

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a claims administrator will begin mailing claim forms to more than 2,500 Jeep and Ram owners who qualify for up to $1,000 in restitution.

The restitution is part of an Arizona Attorney General's Office settlement with Fiat Chrysler involving so-called “EcoDiesel” Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram vehicles. A written statement from Brnovich’s office says the settlement resolves consumer fraud claims against Fiat Chrysler of deceptive marketing, selling, and leasing of 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel vehicles.

The settlement is similar to a 2018 agreement between the Arizona Attorney General's Office and Volkswagen that provided restitution to more than 11,000 eligible Arizona consumers impacted by Volkswagen's clean diesel scandal.

To be eligible for a restitution check, consumers must attest ownership and registration and return their completed forms, postmarked no later than November 13, 2019.

Restitution checks are expected to be distributed in December or January and consumers will have 90 days to cash their checks.