© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona AG Gets $530,000 to Investigate Election Fraud

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2019 at 2:11 PM MST
brnovich.jpg

Arizona's attorney general is hiring four people dedicated to investigating alleged voter fraud.

The project comes amid accusations of widespread malfeasance in elections leveled without evidence by President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

But GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich isn't setting out to find support for those claims. Rather, his spokesperson says Brnovich wants to give people confidence in the outcome of elections, even if that means his new investigators find little or no wrongdoing.

The budget signed this week by Gov. Doug Ducey includes $530,000 for the project.

Democratic election officials are cautiously on board. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes say they support efforts to improve confidence in elections.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsArizonaAttorney General Mark Brnovichvoter fraud
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content