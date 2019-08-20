© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Chicago Man Gets Probabtion for Threatening Then-Arizona Senator Jeff Flake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2019 at 5:10 AM MST
jeff_flake.jpeg
en.wikipedia.org
/

A Chicago man has been sentenced to three years of probation for leaving a threatening voicemail nearly a year ago for then-Arizona U-S Senator Jeff Flake during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

The guilty plea previously entered in Phoenix by James Dean Blevins Jr. called for him to serve probation. Authorities previously declined to name person the threat was made against, but Judge Susan Brnovich said at Monday's sentencing that Flake was the victim.

Blevins told the judge he was ashamed for his actions.

Flake played a key role during the hearings when he requested an FBI investigation of claims by a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Flake, who didn't seek re-election, later voted for Kavanaugh's nomination.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Jeff FlakeBrett KavanaughJames Dean Blevins Jr.Judge Susan BrnovichSupreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content