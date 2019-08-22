I-17 Open Again After Brush Fire Closes Highway near Sunset Point

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 17 re-opened in both directions early this morning after a brush fire closed the highway near Sunset Point Wednesday.

ADOT says northbound lanes of I-17 were closed Wednesday afternoon at Badger Spring road and southbound lanes were closed at State Route 69.

The Sunset Point area is about 10 miles north of Black Canyon City.

ADOT urges people driving on I-17 today to be aware of potential poor visibility along the road because of thick smoke from the brush fire.